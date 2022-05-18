NATIONAL

No-confidence motion moved against Balochistan CM

By News Desk

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and allies on Wednesday filed a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

According to PTI Balochistan President Yar Muhammad Rind, the party members united against their leader Bizenjo and decided to move a no-trust motion against him.

“We have all the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will be a success against Bizenjo,” said Rind, adding that the party will decide about the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties.

Out of 65 members, the votes of 33 members will be required for the no-confidence motion to be successful.

Meanwhile, spokesman for Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah said that Bizenjo will remain the chief minister of Balochistan for the next five years as well. “The no-confidence motion against him will fail,” she maintained.

Last year, the BAP members had demanded the resignation of former CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan from his position after they had filed a no-trust motion against him. Following the demands, Jam Kamal had stepped down from his position.

News Desk

