Senators huddle reviews Directory Retirement issue

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad chaired a meeting of the body held at Parliament House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Senators including: Saadia Abbasi, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazee, Kamil Ali Agha, Khalida Ateeb and Naseebullah Bazai. Secretary Establishment Division, Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary Establishment Division also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Joint Secretary Establishment Division apprised the Committee members of the progress pertaining to a unanimous decision by the Committee regarding proceedings of the Central Selection Board (CSB) and High Power Board (HPB). The Secretary Establishment Division said that insight of the parliamentarians has also been taken at the request of the Prime Minister regarding the proceedings of CSB and HPB for which names have been received.

Senator Sadia Abbasi observed that there are objections to the method of promotion, saying that the Prime Minister should review the procedure because general impression about it is not right and straight. The Chairman Committee asserted that over time things will be brought to the notice of the Prime Minister and hoped that it would be implemented as well. He remarked that Directory Retirement has become the story of the past. The Cabinet has taken action on the matter of Directory Retirement for which the work of this committee and its members must be appreciated.

Sharing details about the matter, the Committee’s Chairman underlined that the report of the Sub-Committee on the issue of Directory Retirement has been sent to the prime minister and the Cabinet for required actions. The Cabinet while reviewing the issue endorsed the report of the Sub-Committee and formed a 3-member panel which he called a big achievement of his team.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha pointed out that mistakes can be punished but retirement is excessive, which often involve the element of politics. He appreciated the cabinet decision and stressed that no one should be unduly targeted. The Chairman Committee underscored that the matter of directory retirement should also need to be looked at from a human angle as directory retirement sometimes ruins the family.

Addressing the Secretary Establishment Division, the Chairman Committee pointed out that the behavioural pattern of bureaucrats towards the legislators and the common people is not appropriate. He further added that if any grievances were raised, efforts should be made to resolve them.

Senators Saadia Abbasi and Kamal Ali Agha raised the issue of the terrible condition of the Islamabad Airport and aircrafts. To which, the Chairman Committee expressed his intent to invite secretary Aviation to the next meeting of the committee.

On the matter, raised by Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazee regarding installation of Fibre Optic cable in AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Committee’s chairman also decided to invite the PTA chairman to the committee’s meeting.