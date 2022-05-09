FIA officer investigating mega corruption cases passes away

LAHORE: Former FIA Lahore chief Dr Muhammad Rizwan, who was investigating several high-profile corruption cases against political bigwigs, passed away following a cardiac arrest in Lahore on Monday.

Dr Rizwan was a resident of Lahore’s Johar Town and was known as one of the most honest and upright police officers.

The newly-elected PML-N-led government last month replaced Dr Rizwan with Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as head of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the sugar crisis.

Dr Rizwan had not only supervised the crackdown against the sugar mafia responsible for shortage of the commodity but also carried out investigations against PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The officer was not only personally overseeing registration of cases against influential sugar mills owners and speculators but was also analysing data and evidence received from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other departments.

According to sources, the JIT led by Dr Rizwan had been threatened as well as offered bribes but it had continued its crackdown against the sugar mafia and the process of collection of evidence.

While serving as SSP of Sindh’s Shikarpur, Dr Rizwan revealed in the investigation report that PPP ministers Imtiaz Sheikh and Saeed Ghani’s brother Farhan Ghani were involved in serious crimes, such as robbery, kidnapping, murder and drug dealing. After the report, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had ordered an inquiry against the senior cop.

He also investigated the Naqibullah murder case in which he had faced all kinds of pressure and was eventually removed from the post.

Former prime minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the passing of the senior officer saying: “Saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Rizwan one of the most upright & courageous officers who withstood pressure while investigation & preparing the Rs16b money laundering case against ‘Crime Minister SS’ [PM Shehbaz]. My condolences & prayers go to his family.”