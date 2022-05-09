NATIONAL

FIA officer investigating mega corruption cases passes away

By News Desk

LAHORE: Former FIA Lahore chief Dr Muhammad Rizwan, who was investigating several high-profile corruption cases against political bigwigs, passed away following a cardiac arrest in Lahore on Monday.

Dr Rizwan was a resident of Lahore’s Johar Town and was known as one of the most honest and upright police officers.

The newly-elected PML-N-led government last month replaced Dr Rizwan with Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as head of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the sugar crisis.

Dr Rizwan had not only supervised the crackdown against the sugar mafia responsible for shortage of the commodity but also carried out investigations against PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The officer was not only personally overseeing registration of cases against influential sugar mills owners and speculators but was also analysing data and evidence received from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other departments.

According to sources, the JIT led by Dr Rizwan had been threatened as well as offered bribes but it had continued its crackdown against the sugar mafia and the process of collection of evidence.

While serving as SSP of Sindh’s Shikarpur, Dr Rizwan revealed in the investigation report that PPP ministers Imtiaz Sheikh and Saeed Ghani’s brother Farhan Ghani were involved in serious crimes, such as robbery, kidnapping, murder and drug dealing. After the report, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had ordered an inquiry against the senior cop.

He also investigated the Naqibullah murder case in which he had faced all kinds of pressure and was eventually removed from the post.

Former prime minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the passing of the senior officer saying: “Saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Rizwan one of the most upright & courageous officers who withstood pressure while investigation & preparing the Rs16b money laundering case against ‘Crime Minister SS’ [PM Shehbaz]. My condolences & prayers go to his family.”

Previous articlePCB to identify Rawalpindi’s backup for ODI series against West Indies
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Students, faculty unable to attend morning classes as KU reopens

KARACHI: A large number of students and faculty at the University of Karachi (KU) were stuck in traffic and unable to attend morning classes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari blasts Imran Khan for ‘attacking’ state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday lashed out at former prime minister Imran Khan for “attacking the state institutions”...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed acquitted in video shoot case at Wazir Khan mosque

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday acquitted actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a case concerning the alleged desecration of Wazir Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan registers first case of Omicron sub-variant

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) announced on Monday that the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 had been detected in Pakistan. The institute...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz imposes ‘complete ban’ on sugar export

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday to impose a "complete ban" on the export of sugar, owing to the commodity's "domestic demand". "Given...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi approves Ashtar Ausaf’s appointment as attorney general

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of senior Supreme Court (SC) advocate, Ashtar Ausaf, as the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP),...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Russian ambassador doused in red by anti-war protesters in Poland

WARSAW: The Russian ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance on Monday by people protesting against the war in Ukraine as he...

Students, faculty unable to attend morning classes as KU reopens

Zardari blasts Imran Khan for ‘attacking’ state institutions

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed acquitted in video shoot case at Wazir Khan mosque

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.