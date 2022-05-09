Sports

PCB to identify Rawalpindi’s backup for ODI series against West Indies

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The expected long march of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) in Islamabad has put Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to think over a possible change in venue for the ODI series against the West Indies.

Rawalpindi is scheduled to West Indies for three-match ODI series from June 8 to 12. The Men is Maroon will arrive in the capital on June 5 while PTI has announced to call a march against the government after May 20.

According to sources, PCB have started in-house consultations and preliminary talks about changing the venue, other cities including Karachi have been looked at as an alternative option.

The board official confirmed this development while confirming that Pindi Cricket Stadium is still the host as per the announced schedule.

It must be noted that this particular series was shifted to June from December after COVID-19 cases emerged in the West Indies camp during the T20I series in Karachi.

Staff Report

