Opinion

Footballers’ dream

By Editor's Mail
0
0

This letter is to cart the attending of the concerned authorities towards a dire requirement of a football ground for girls in Kohi Goth.

There is one prodigious football ground for boys where the boys are being trained and we have numerous footballers but we don’t have any ground for girls. Due to the unavailability of this much-needed facility, girls here in Kohi Goth Malir are deeply disheartened by the scenario, despite having a great appetite for football.

- Advertisement -

There are innumerable girls who have an interest in football but, due to lack of a ground, they aren’t capable to accomplish their dream. The government is requested to make a ground for girls.

AMEENULLAH QAMAR BALOCH

KARACHI

Previous articleSharjeel Memon urges federal govt to combat Sindh’s water problems
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Celebrating Eid, remembering lessons

Ah! Eidul Fitr has arrived and we have started celebrating the festive occasion with traditional zeal and fervour, have we not? After all, this...
Read more
Comment

The great deception

Consider a spotlight targeting a plane in a dark space. The light forms an illuminated circle of a certain radius. Imagine that whatever lies...
Read more
Comment

Sexual violence against women remains rampant

After a wait of months and a lot of twists and turns, an additional session court sentenced Usman Mirza and his 4 accomplices in...
Read more
Comment

Afghan-China relations

Thousands of years ago, during the reign of Han dynasty, the second imperial dynasty of China, both China and Afghanistan came closer in ways...
Read more
Letters

Scarcity of colleges

Education is the most salient need which depicts the real image of society. One without education is like a bird without wings, a body...
Read more
Letters

Clean River Ravi

I am Muqadas, a resident of Lahore. I am writing to you in order to highlight the declining situation of the River Ravi. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani worker shot in Greece in suspected hate crime

ATHENS: A Pakistani worker was shot in the head in Greece in a suspected hate crime ahead of a key appeal trial involving the...

County Championship: Hasan Ali named player of the month

Nadal wins on return from injury in Madrid

North Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.