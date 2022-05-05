Footballers’ dream

This letter is to cart the attending of the concerned authorities towards a dire requirement of a football ground for girls in Kohi Goth.

There is one prodigious football ground for boys where the boys are being trained and we have numerous footballers but we don’t have any ground for girls. Due to the unavailability of this much-needed facility, girls here in Kohi Goth Malir are deeply disheartened by the scenario, despite having a great appetite for football.

There are innumerable girls who have an interest in football but, due to lack of a ground, they aren’t capable to accomplish their dream. The government is requested to make a ground for girls.

AMEENULLAH QAMAR BALOCH

KARACHI