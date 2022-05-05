Opinion

Public’s perception

By Editor's Mail
0
0

When PM Imran Khan came into the government, the public was not happy in the first 2.5 years. His government was being criticised by the public and opposition. The majority of the public was against him because of high inflation. After that circumstance got turmoiled, the public and opposition gave a march against the government so PM Khan held a press conference. He said that rulers who used to rule in past looted the country economically, and they made the country vulnerable. They took lots of loans from foreign countries which is why our country is bankrupt.

Moreover, he said these so called leaders didnt develop the country but they build their bank balance. Lastly, he said keep calm I will do my best to develop the country. However, after the press conference, people still criticised him and accused him of lying. PM Khan kept on his endeavour to develop the country. Consecutively he emboldened the people so the opposition trolled him and said the PM is merely good at embolding. Thus PM Khan took some useful actions which are admirable. His government brought the Ehsaas programme, established the Sehat Card for needy people, increased the export quantity and help the country to be in surplus.

- Advertisement -

His government build lots of dams to store water in addition to creating electricity. Pakistan hosted OIC in his government. Furthermore, he proclaimed that lots of work are in progress. Pm Imran Khan kept proving himself by his great effort and braveness.

MUHAMMAD KHAN SHARIF

KECH

Previous articleFootballers’ dream
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Footballers’ dream

This letter is to cart the attending of the concerned authorities towards a dire requirement of a football ground for girls in Kohi Goth. There...
Read more
Comment

Celebrating Eid, remembering lessons

Ah! Eidul Fitr has arrived and we have started celebrating the festive occasion with traditional zeal and fervour, have we not? After all, this...
Read more
Comment

The great deception

Consider a spotlight targeting a plane in a dark space. The light forms an illuminated circle of a certain radius. Imagine that whatever lies...
Read more
Comment

Sexual violence against women remains rampant

After a wait of months and a lot of twists and turns, an additional session court sentenced Usman Mirza and his 4 accomplices in...
Read more
Comment

Afghan-China relations

Thousands of years ago, during the reign of Han dynasty, the second imperial dynasty of China, both China and Afghanistan came closer in ways...
Read more
Letters

Scarcity of colleges

Education is the most salient need which depicts the real image of society. One without education is like a bird without wings, a body...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sheikh Rashid says ‘people should not blame army for Imran’s ouster’

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that people should not blame the Pakistan Army for the ouster of former premier Imran Khan from...

Pakistani worker shot in Greece in suspected hate crime

County Championship: Hasan Ali named player of the month

Nadal wins on return from injury in Madrid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.