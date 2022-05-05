Public’s perception

When PM Imran Khan came into the government, the public was not happy in the first 2.5 years. His government was being criticised by the public and opposition. The majority of the public was against him because of high inflation. After that circumstance got turmoiled, the public and opposition gave a march against the government so PM Khan held a press conference. He said that rulers who used to rule in past looted the country economically, and they made the country vulnerable. They took lots of loans from foreign countries which is why our country is bankrupt.

Moreover, he said these so called leaders didnt develop the country but they build their bank balance. Lastly, he said keep calm I will do my best to develop the country. However, after the press conference, people still criticised him and accused him of lying. PM Khan kept on his endeavour to develop the country. Consecutively he emboldened the people so the opposition trolled him and said the PM is merely good at embolding. Thus PM Khan took some useful actions which are admirable. His government brought the Ehsaas programme, established the Sehat Card for needy people, increased the export quantity and help the country to be in surplus.

His government build lots of dams to store water in addition to creating electricity. Pakistan hosted OIC in his government. Furthermore, he proclaimed that lots of work are in progress. Pm Imran Khan kept proving himself by his great effort and braveness.

MUHAMMAD KHAN SHARIF

KECH