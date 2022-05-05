NATIONAL

Sharjeel Memon urges federal govt to combat Sindh’s water problems

By News Desk

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday appealed to the federal government to provide water to the province to address its water woes.

In a statement, Memon said that the federal government should take notice of the water woes in Sindh as the province is facing an acute water shortage.

“There is a severe shortage of drinking water in the province along with problems in irrigation canals,” the provincial information minister said.

He added that Sindh has played an important role in the country’s agricultural economy, which is already facing challenges. “The economy will face more difficulties if the situation is not addressed,” the minister said.

“Water scarcity is affecting agricultural production and orchards,” he said. “Farmers and cultivators are worried as the costs of crops were not being met,” he added.

Memon urged the federal government that the water supply to Sindh should be ensured under Pakistan’s Water Apportionment Accord of 1991

“Due to depletion of water reserves in the country, the shortage should be addressed among the provinces according to the water formula,” he suggested.

On May 2, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that the province is facing a severe water shortage with a 42% drop in water in the Indus River.

Talking to the media in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, Shah blamed the federal authorities for the unjust distribution of water among the provinces.

Previous article
News Desk

