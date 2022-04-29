NATIONAL

Sharif’s delegation met with ‘chor, chor’ slogans in Medina

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: After the prime minister kicked off his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia as the leader of the country, videos emerged of hundreds of angry protestors chanting unwelcoming slogans for the Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation.

Videos have emerged on social media platforms that show the crowd around the delegation, shouting “chor, chor (thief)”.

The video is said to have emerged from the Masjid al-Nabawi, second holiest mosque in Islam, in Medina on Thursday. The clip showed hundreds of pilgrims raising the slogan as the delegation made its way to the mosque, escorted by security personnel.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti were seen in the video, among others.

In a separate video, Aurangzeb blamed former prime minister Imran Khan for the protest. “I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the (Pakistani) society,” the minister claimed.

She further said that she regretted there was a section of society, which was maintaining such hateful traditions.

On the other hand, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted: “Imported govt of criminals brought in by US regime change conspiracy met by chants of ‘thieves’ in Madina Sharif.

“I deleted the video tweeted earlier because I heard some abusive words, especially inappropriate in a place of worship. This criminal gang will be shamed by Pakistanis wherever they go.”

Mazari slammed the government by saying: “For the record, the people showing their anger in Madina Sharif and other parts of the world are Pakistanis angry that a US regime change conspiracy targeted a democratically elected Pak PM aided by segments of media & powerful local abettors to thrust criminals back into power!”

The former minister also tweeted that not all members who protested at the mosque belonged to the PTI, and these were Pakistan nationals who had seen the country plundered by these looters (in reference to Sharif’s cabinet).

During the visit, Sharif is set to seek an additional package of $3.2 billion from Saudi Arabia. He will pose this request to avert further depletion of foreign currency reserves.

Saudi Arabia had already given $3 billion in deposits to Pakistan and an oil facility on deferred payment worth $1.2 billion during Khan’s tenure.

SURI ATTACKED IN ISLAMABAD

Meanwhile, Bugti’s supporters attacked former deputy speaker Qasim Suri in Islamabad Friday night apparently over derogatory slogans raised against the delegation in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter and sharing the video, journalist Murtaza Ali Shah said: “Shahzain Bugti’s supporters in Islamabad attack former deputy speaker Qasim Suri in retaliation of what happened to Shahzain in Saudi. Very unfortunate.”

According to Shah, Suri said he was sitting with friends when he was attacked by Bugti’s supporters.

Monitoring Report

