Sports

Man City, Liverpool turn attention back to Premier League shootout

By AFP
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Manchester City flag is seen during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

LONDON: Manchester City and Liverpool must quickly turn their focus from Champions League glory to the battle for the Premier League title, with no room for error in tricky away trips on Saturday.

City, who hold a one-point advantage at the top of the table with five games remaining, travel to Leeds, who are also in need of the points to guarantee survival.

Liverpool can go top for a few hours at least if they win at Newcastle, but the Magpies have won their last six home games to storm into the top half of the table since beginning to splash the cash of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in January.

The Premier League’s top two remain on course to end their season with another showdown in the Champions League final after seeing off Spanish opposition in contrasting fashion in midweek.

City should have put Real Madrid out of sight in a thrilling 4-3 win over the 13-time European champions, while Goliath got the better of David as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0.

Champions League considerations could play a major role in the team selection of both title contenders.

Jurgen Klopp gave Liverpool fans even more cause for celebration by extending his contract at Anfield for a further two years to 2026 on Thursday.

However, the German is far from happy at the scheduling of a lunchtime kick-off just three days after a Champions League semi-final.

“It’s brutal but it’s fine. It’s the best situation you can have,” said Klopp.

“Just go for the next one and try to play the best football you can.”

City boss Pep Guardiola has a tough balancing act in selecting his side for what is expected to be an energy-sapping visit to Elland Road before their blockbuster return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

‘Best in the world’

Leeds are unbeaten in five games, but are just five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a tough run-in, with Arsenal and Chelsea to come after the visit of City.

“I think it is the ultimate test,” said Leeds manager Jesse Marsch. “I’m very honest when I say that I think they are the best team in the world.”

Everton have a game in hand to cut the gap on Leeds down to two points, but the Toffees’ 68-year stay in the top flight is at serious risk.

Frank Lampard could do with a favour from his old club as Chelsea visit Goodison Park on Sunday.

By the time they kick off, Lampard’s men could find themselves five points adrift of safety should Burnley continue their upturn in form since sacking Sean Dyche.

The Clarets have taken seven points from a possible nine under caretaker boss Mike Jackson and will be confident of another huge win when they travel to Watford.

The Hornets have lost 10 consecutive home games and their return to the Championship would be virtually confirmed by another defeat.

A Burnley victory would also mathematically relegate Norwich, should they lose at Aston Villa.

The battle to join City, Liverpool and Chelsea in next season’s Champions League looks like a shootout between north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Arsenal have a two-point advantage and both sides will be confident of victory this weekend against opposition with the European semi-finals on their mind.

The Gunners travel to West Ham, who trail Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 after the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Tottenham host Leicester, who have it all to play for next week in the last four of their Europa Conference League tie after a 1-1 draw with Roma in Thursday’s first leg.

Previous articleSharif’s delegation met with ‘chor, chor’ slogans in Medina
Next articleMarcus Harris dropped from Australia Test squad for Sri Lanka
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Marcus Harris dropped from Australia Test squad for Sri Lanka

SYDNEY: Australia dropped Ashes opener Marcus Harris on Friday from an otherwise settled squad for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in June and...
Read more
Sports

Ben Stokes named as England Test captain

LONDON: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes was named as England’s new Test captain on Thursday, replacing Joe Root, who stood down earlier this month after...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen proud to be part of Pakistan’s English county contingent

LONDON: Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi hopes Pakistan will reap the benefits of their players' involvement in English county cricket as he prepares for his...
Read more
Sports

Afridi relishing Lord’s ‘dream’ with Middlesex

LONDON: Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi says he will be living a dream when he makes his Middlesex home debut at Lord's on Thursday. The towering...
Read more
Sports

Australia cricket great Slater’s charges dropped over mental health

SYDNEY: The former Australia Test batsman Michael Slater has had domestic stalking and intimidation charges against him dropped under mental health laws. A Sydney magistrate...
Read more
Sports

Chelsea’s recruitment plans behind schedule, says Tuchel

LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said their recruitment plans for next season are running behind schedule due to the uncertainty over the club's ownership,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Man City, Liverpool turn attention back to Premier League shootout

LONDON: Manchester City and Liverpool must quickly turn their focus from Champions League glory to the battle for the Premier League title, with no...

Sharif’s delegation met with ‘chor, chor’ slogans in Medina

Epaper – April 29-2022 LHR

Epaper – April 29-2022 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.