FO deplores advisory warning India nationals against studying in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Monday deplored a so-called “public notice” issued by higher education bodies of India urging students not to pursue education in Pakistan, warning them of denial of employment if they decide to act otherwise.

In an advisory issued on Friday for Indian nationals and overseas citizens, the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education said that all “concerned” are advised “not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education.”

Those intending to receive education in Pakistan, will not be eligible for employment or further education in India, the regulators said.

“Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree (of) college/educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan,” the advisory said.

A Foreign Office statement issued Monday said Pakistan strongly deplored the move, terming the tone not only threatening towards the students but also reeking tyrannical authoritarianism.

“It is regrettable that driven by its incurable obsession with Pakistan, the government of India is unabashedly coercing the students in order to deter them from pursuing quality education of their choice,” it said.

The statement said the contents of the public notice had further exposed the combined deep-seated ideological animus and chronic hostility of Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (BJP-RSS) towards Pakistan.

“It is deplorable that as part of its mission “Hindu Rashtra,” the Indian government has resorted to such moves in order to stoke hyper-nationalism in the country,” it said.

The FO said the government had sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said public notice.

“Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India,” it said.