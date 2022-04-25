NATIONAL

FO deplores advisory warning India nationals against studying in Pakistan

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Monday deplored a so-called “public notice” issued by higher education bodies of India urging students not to pursue education in Pakistan, warning them of denial of employment if they decide to act otherwise.

In an advisory issued on Friday for Indian nationals and overseas citizens, the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education said that all “concerned” are advised “not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education.”

Those intending to receive education in Pakistan, will not be eligible for employment or further education in India, the regulators said.

“Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree (of) college/educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan,” the advisory said.

A Foreign Office statement issued Monday said Pakistan strongly deplored the move, terming the tone not only threatening towards the students but also reeking tyrannical authoritarianism.

“It is regrettable that driven by its incurable obsession with Pakistan, the government of India is unabashedly coercing the students in order to deter them from pursuing quality education of their choice,” it said.

The statement said the contents of the public notice had further exposed the combined deep-seated ideological animus and chronic hostility of Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (BJP-RSS) towards Pakistan.

“It is deplorable that as part of its mission “Hindu Rashtra,” the Indian government has resorted to such moves in order to stoke hyper-nationalism in the country,” it said.

The FO said the government had sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said public notice.

“Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India,” it said.

Previous articleN League mulls contempt petition against Alvi over Hamza oath delay
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

N League mulls contempt petition against Alvi over Hamza oath delay

ISLAMABAD: A contempt petition is likely to be filed against President Dr Arif Alvi over his indifference to implement the orders of the Lahore...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza requests LHC to order Sanjrani to administer oath

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz has once again requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to direct the Senate chairman to administer his oath...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghanistan will not tolerate ‘invasions,’ defense minister says

-- Frustrated by continuing cross-border militant attacks, Pakistan Army has stepped up operations along the porous border KABUL: Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sugar mills yet to clear Rs21 billion dues of cane growers 

ISLAMABAD: Despite the cane crushing season ending last month, sugar mills in Punjab have not cleared dues of growers that have piled up to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation braces for price hikes as government rolls back on fuel subsidies

ISLAMABAD: The government has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a one-year extension of the ongoing program, as well as an enhancement of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz announces two-month remission in jail sentences of prisoners on Eid

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced two-month remission in jail sentences of the prisoners across the country on the occasion of Eidul Fitr...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afghanistan will not tolerate ‘invasions,’ defense minister says

-- Frustrated by continuing cross-border militant attacks, Pakistan Army has stepped up operations along the porous border KABUL: Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday...

Barca wobble continues as Rayo win puts Real Madrid on brink of title

Military spending reaches record levels: report

Nets in disarray face first-round exit in NBA playoffs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.