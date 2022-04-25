NATIONAL

N League mulls contempt petition against Alvi over Hamza oath delay

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A contempt petition is likely to be filed against President Dr Arif Alvi over his indifference to implement the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to appoint a representative for administering the oath to Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

It is learnt that the legal experts have found a point to file a contempt petition against Alvi who has once appeared in court as an accused by relinquishing his impunity as president under Article 248 of the Constitution.

It is reported that Shehbaz will file the contempt petition against the president in the LHC on Monday.

“President Arif Alvi has been acquitted by a special court as an accused in the PTV attack case only after relinquishing his impunity,” legal experts said.

“If the president can appear in the court by relinquishing his impunity, contempt proceedings can also be initiated against him,” they added.

“The president himself has surrendered his constitutional immunity, so the contempt petition can be filed against him,” they stated.

Shehbaz is likely to file a contempt petition against Alvi, and also a plea for the implementation of the LHC decision to appoint a representative for administering oath to him.

Staff Report

