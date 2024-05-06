PM urges enhancing education, trade, investment relations with Italy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations has urged the two sides to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, trade and investment, legal migration, as well as cultural exchanges.

He was talking to Ambassador of Italy Marilina Armellin who paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister’s House on Monday.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan deeply valued its multifaceted relations with Italy spanning over many decades, which had always been marked by goodwill and trust.

He said that the two sides also shared similar views on a number of important regional and global issues.

Thanking the Italian leadership for the congratulatory message that he received on his re-election, the prime minister conveyed his sincere commitment to work closely with Italy to further cement bilateral ties in the days ahead.

PM Shehbaz emphasizing the importance of high-level exchanges extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

He conveyed his appreciation for Prime Minister Meloni’s policies at home and abroad that had made Italy an important member of the EU.

The prime minister thanked Italy for hosting a large population of Pakistani diaspora who were acting as a bridge between both countries while also contributing to their economic growth.

The ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving her and assured him that Italy was keen to further enhance its ties with Pakistan.

The ambassador said that she would strive to promote stronger relations between the two countries.