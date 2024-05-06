Xi, Macron hold talks for ‘future-oriented’ cooperation

— China, France building up momentum for future-oriented cooperation

PARIS: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held talks here on Monday. The two leaders also held small-group talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping was warmly received here on Sunday by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at Paris Orly airport as he started his third state visit following previous trips in 2014 and 2019.

This visit took place during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France, fueling the visit with special meaning as an important opportunity to build on past achievements and guide the future of bilateral ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he hopes China and France will light up their way forward with the torch of history, open a brighter future of China-France relations and make new contributions to world peace, stability and development.

Xi made the remarks in a written speech upon his arrival here for a state visit to France.

He said during the visit, he will have an in-depth exchange of views with French President Emmanuel Macron on growing China-France and China-Europe relations under the new circumstances as well as major international and regional issues in the world today.

“I hope this visit will help cement our long-standing friendship, enhance political trust, build strategic consensus and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields,” he said, adding that it is a great pleasure to begin his third state visit to the French Republic at the invitation of Macron.

Back in 2014 and 2019, Xi paid two visits to France, both in spring, to celebrate the 50th and 55th anniversaries of diplomatic relations together with the people of France.

“As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, I have a strong sense of deja vu when setting foot again on the soil of your beautiful country. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to take this opportunity to extend our warmest greetings and best wishes to the French government and people,” Xi said.

As important representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, China and France have a long history of mutual appreciation and admiration, said Xi.

French Enlightenment thinkers turned to study Chinese culture centuries ago, and great French thinkers and writers such as Voltaire, Diderot, Hugo and Balzac have been household names in China, he added.

He also noted that 60 years ago, the two countries broke through Cold War blocs and established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

In the 60 years since, the bilateral relations have always stayed abreast of China’s relations with Western countries, setting a prime example for countries with different social systems to coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation, said Xi.

In recent years, the relationship between China and France has risen to new heights, and the two countries keep making new progress in cooperation on aviation, aerospace, nuclear energy, agrifood and green development, Xi said.

He said that the two countries enjoy close coordination and cooperation on climate response, biodiversity protection and global governance, adding that activities of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism are unfolding across the board.

“A growing China-France relationship not only brings benefits to both peoples, but also provides stability and positive energy to the turbulent world,” Xi said.

The Chinese president was received by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at Paris Orly airport and warmly welcomed by overseas Chinese upon arrival. ■

