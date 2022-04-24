NATIONAL

PM to visit Saudi Arabia on April 27: sources

By News Desk

After reportedly having his name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a trip to Saudi Arabia on April 27, sources privy to the matter said Sunday.

During the visit, the premier will perform Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage) on the sidelines of the visit.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will accompany the premier, sources said.

The newly elected government has removed the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL) under a new policy.

On April 22, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had announced the newly elected government had brought about changes in the rules for having an individual’s name on the ECL, and through it, several thousands of people will have their names removed from the list.

