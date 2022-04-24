Bilawal likely to take oath as FM this week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has returned Sunday after completing his London visit and would be taking oath as Foreign Minister this week.

The PPP chairman reached Islamabad on a chartered flight.

During his visit to London, Bilawal held meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Other PPP leaders including Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Sherry Rehman had accompanied Bilawal in those meetings.

Bilawal is expected to take the oath of Foreign Minister after his return from London.