NATIONAL

Bilawal likely to take oath as FM this week

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has returned Sunday after completing his London visit and would be taking oath as Foreign Minister this week.

The PPP chairman reached Islamabad on a chartered flight.

During his visit to London, Bilawal held meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Other PPP leaders including Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Sherry Rehman had accompanied Bilawal in those meetings.

Bilawal is expected to take the oath of Foreign Minister after his return from London.

Previous articlePunjab Governor asks President Alvi to declare Punjab CM election void
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab Governor asks President Alvi to declare Punjab CM election void

Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has highlighted “constitutional violations” in the election of the Punjab chief minister held earlier this month in a six-page...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz claims ‘Imran got millions from Arif Naqvi’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has accused former premier Imran Khan of staging ‘lettergate’ drama to divert public attention from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan posts another 105 Covid-19 infections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported fresh 105 coronavirus (Covid-19) infections and no death during the last 24 hours, showed the numbers released by the National...
Read more
HEADLINES

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘Hamza Shehbaz will take CM oath, even if entire PTI falls ill’

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stated on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz will take the oath, “even if the entire...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reiterates call for probe into extra-judicial killings in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again called upon the international community to play its role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu...
Read more
NATIONAL

Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting Pakistani fruit and vegetable exports: Pakistani fruit traders

Pakistani businessmen at the International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair Fruit Logistics in Berlin are showcasing potatoes, onions, mangos, and oranges. However, Pakistani traders claim...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘Hamza Shehbaz will take CM oath, even if...

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stated on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz will take the oath, “even if the entire...

Pakistan reiterates call for probe into extra-judicial killings in occupied Kashmir

Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting Pakistani fruit and vegetable exports: Pakistani fruit traders

World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks ‘fruitful’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.