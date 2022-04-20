District administration advises Imran to address Lahore rally virtually amid ‘severe threat alerts’

The district administration of Lahore on Wednesday wrote a letter to PTI leaders and recommended that former prime minister Imran Khan should address the party’s Lahore rally, scheduled to be held at the Minar-i-Pakistan on Thursday, virtually in light of “severe threat alerts”.

In the letter, Lahore Additional Deputy Commissioner Atiyab Sultan wrote: “In light of severe threat alerts received from security agencies and as per latest intelligence assessment made at the district and provincial levels, it is recommended that ex-prime minister Imran Khan should address the public gathering virtually by video conference and LED display instead of making a physical appearance at Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore on 21-04-2022.”

The letter is addressed to PTI Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood, PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, PTI Punjab general secretary Zubair Niazi and the organiser of the rally, Ali Warraich. It requested the PTI leaders to take timely action to “avoid any untoward incident”.

Responding to the letter, PTI Additional Secretary Information Hassan Khawar told a news outlet that the party would not be discouraged through such tactics by the government.

“The government should not be worried by the PTI’s campaign,” Khawar said.

He said the PTI chairman would participate in the Lahore rally and the party would continue its campaign to connect with the people.