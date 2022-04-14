NATIONAL

US congratulates Sharif on becoming prime minister

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (C) speaks flanked by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (2ndL) during a press conference with other parties leaders in Islamabad on April 7, 2022 after a Supreme Court verdict. - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces being booted from office at the weekend after the Supreme Court ruled on April 7 that parliament had been illegally dissolved and a no-confidence vote on his government must go ahead. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took office after the ouster of Imran Khan.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed Pakistan as “an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years” and said the US values their relationship.

“The United States congratulates newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government,” said Blinken.

“The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries,” he added.

Sharif was sworn in on Monday after Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote that he attempted to thwart. A joint candidate of the combined opposition, Sharif secured 174 votes in the 342-member National Assembly.

Khan maintained that he was the victim of a US plot that sought his removal.

Blinken’s statement came two days after the Western-friendly Sharif, 70, took the oath of office.

Despite Blinken’s warm tone, analysts said they do not expect Washington to seek a significant broadening of ties, but to remain mostly focused on security cooperation, especially on counterterrorism and Afghanistan.

Analysts said they expected Sharif to be preoccupied with pressing domestic issues, especially trying to contain a serious economic crisis.

— With Reuters

