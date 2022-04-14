US congratulates Sharif on becoming prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took office after the ouster of Imran Khan.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed Pakistan as “an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years” and said the US values their relationship.

“The United States congratulates newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government,” said Blinken.

We have noted the comments made by the @WhiteHouse on assumption of office by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. We welcome U.S. reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan. — Prime Minister’s Office (@PMO_PK) April 13, 2022

“The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries,” he added.

Sharif was sworn in on Monday after Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote that he attempted to thwart. A joint candidate of the combined opposition, Sharif secured 174 votes in the 342-member National Assembly.

Khan maintained that he was the victim of a US plot that sought his removal.

Blinken’s statement came two days after the Western-friendly Sharif, 70, took the oath of office.

Despite Blinken’s warm tone, analysts said they do not expect Washington to seek a significant broadening of ties, but to remain mostly focused on security cooperation, especially on counterterrorism and Afghanistan.

Analysts said they expected Sharif to be preoccupied with pressing domestic issues, especially trying to contain a serious economic crisis.

— With Reuters