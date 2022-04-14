NATIONAL

Sharif orders inquiry into Islamabad Metrobus service delay

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ordered an inquiry into an inordinate delay in the initiation of the Islamabad metro bus service.

He directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to operationalise the service from April 16.

Sharif visited the Peshawar Mor station and reviewed the on-ground progress of the project.

The service was launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017 and was due to become functional in early 2018.

Sharif directed to run the service from Peshawar Morr to Islamabad International Airport in order to facilitate the passengers travelling towards the airport.

He also ordered a feasibility study as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules for two additional routes — from Rawat and Bhara Kahu — connecting the airport.

He directed to establish a metro bus station at the motorway for better connectivity and to enhance the benefit of the service to a maximum number of people.

Terming it “severe negligence”, Sharif expressed dismay over the delay in the materialisation of the project as Rs16 billion had already been spent on the mega project of public importance.

He termed it “unfair” towards the general public whose tax money had been consumed, however, the return facility was being denied to them.

He directed the officials concerned to make ToRs of the inquiry to assess the reasons for the delay that led to the loss of national wealth.

The prime minister suggested ensuring the installation of racks in the buses to accommodate the luggage of passengers en route to the airport.

He also directed running free of cost service for a trial period until the installation of ticketing machines.

Sharif, after assuming office on April 11, had ordered to make operational the Islamabad metro bus service within five days.

During the visit, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hanif Abbasi and Anjum Aqeel accompanied the prime minister.

The officials of the National Highway Authority and CDA briefed the prime minister about the project.

It was highlighted that initially 30 buses would be run on the 24-kilometre-long track from Peshawar Morr to Islamabad International Airport, while 15 buses will be taken from Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Rawalpindi till the new fleet is added to the metro service.

The prime minister was informed that the CDA was temporarily operating on behalf of the government, while a separate Metro Bus Authority was required to be formulated.

Buses will be covered in orange skin for route coding. The NHA to N5 station will take 6-8 minutes and from N5 to the airport around 25-30 minutes. The shuttle service will be run at a stretch of 11 kilometres.

Sharing pictures of Sharif’s visit, Aurangzeb, in a tweet, said he had given directives to run free of cost metro bus service during the month of Ramadan.

She said the previous rulers were making the excuse of “foreign conspiracy” to cover up their incompetence and corruption.

Previous articleZverev cruises into Monte Carlo last 16, Alcaraz crashes out
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gen Aslam Baig terms audio clip attributed to him as ‘fake’

ISLAMABAD: Former Army Chief General (retd) Aslam Baig Wednesday termed an audio clip taking round in social media platforms as 'fake' and a 'conspiracy...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA arrests 12 for ‘maligning’ security institutions

ISLAMABAD: The FIA's counter-terrorism unit on Wednesday arrested 12 more accused involved in running smear campaign against sensitive institutions and important personalities on social...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI doesn’t intend to quit assemblies: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) does not intend to quit the assemblies,...
Read more
Top Headlines

Shehbaz Sharif for bringing Karachi Circular Project under CPEC

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday the government will try to bring the Karachi Circular Railway project under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

True partnership will deliver Reko Diq project: Barrick Gold CEO

TORONTO: The groundbreaking partnership agreement among Barrick, the federal government of Pakistan and the provincial government of Balochistan should unlock the enormous value of...
Read more
NATIONAL

BHC directs ECP to hold LG polls in Balochistan on May 29

-- Verdict says no political disturbance, law & order situation in province QUETTA: While finding no plausible reason in the provincial government’s plea to delay...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Jerusalem’s Christian churches resist Israeli settlers

JERUSALEM: Churches in Jerusalem are up in arms against Jewish "radicals" who are settling in the Christian Quarter and threatening a fragile religious balance...

Epaper – April 14-2022 LHR

Epaper – April 14-2022 KHI

Epaper – April 14-2022 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.