Sports

Zverev cruises into Monte Carlo last 16, Alcaraz crashes out

By Reuters
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 13: Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a ball to Federico Delbonis of Argentina during day four of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 13, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

MONTE CARLO: World number three Alexander Zverev outclassed Federico Delbonis 6-1 7-5 in Monte Carlo on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Masters tournament after top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Felix-Auger Aliassime crashed out.

Zverev, who took to the court as the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament, lost the first four points of the match but breezed through the first set in just over 20 minutes and dropped only three points on serve.

The 24-year-old was tested by Delbonis in the second, fighting back from 2-4 down and winning the next 11 points to move within a game of victory before converting his third match point.

“It’s not bad for a change of surface after Miami, you have to take that into consideration a little bit. I’m happy with the win,” said Zverev, who lost to Norwegian Casper Ruud in the quarter-final of the hardcourt event.

The German’s best run in the Principality tournament was 2018 when he reached the semi-finals, while he exited last year in the third round.

“I know that I have to play much better,” Zverev added. “This is the only Masters on clay that I haven’t won. I’m very motivated to do that and hope I can show it on court this week.

Earlier, unseeded American Sebastian Korda mastered the windy conditions to topple world number 11 Alcaraz 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-3 in an entertaining battle that lasted just over three hours, with both players struggling for rhythm.

“After losing to a Spaniard in Indian Wells and serving for it, it was nice to get a victory today,” said the 21-year-old Korda, who pushed Rafa Nadal to a third-set tiebreak at the California tournament. “It was a crazy match!”

Korda will take on compatriot and Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz after he beat former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-3 4-6 6-4 while Zverev will face Pablo Carreno Busta, who advanced after Alexander Bublik retired in the third set.

Miami Open champion Alcaraz followed top seed Novak Djokovic out of the tournament and was joined by Auger-Aliassime as the Canadian world number nine fell 6-2 7-6(2) to an inspired Lorenzo Mussett in front of a raucous crowd.

Last year’s finalist Andrey Rublev prevailed 2-6 6-1 6-4 over Alex de Minaur, fourth seed Ruud saw off Holger Rune 7-6(5) 7-5 and Jannik Sinner got past Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5 6-3 in other second-round matches.

Previous articleParis attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Finch picks Kohli, Babar as batters with best cover drive

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are renowned for their cover drives and often, there has been a debate about who plays this shot well...
Read more
Sports

ICC rankings: Shaheen Afridi soars into top 10 T20I bowlers

Shaheen Afridi's 2/21 in the one-off T20I against Australia sees him climb fours spots to No.10 in the latest MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player...
Read more
Sports

Ukraine hope BJK Cup tie will bring distraction

Ukraine's players hope to provide some much-needed distraction for their compatriots this week when they face the United States in the Billie Jean King...
Read more
Sports

Deteriorating political situation in Sri Lanka will not disrupt Pakistan series

Sri Lanka is facing an economic disaster as the country is facing crippling 12-hour power outages, and an extreme scarcity of food, fuel and...
Read more
Sports

PCB sent players’ wives to keep an eye on them during India’s 2012 tour: Ashraf

Pakistan and India have always had differences ever since the separation. The differences have carried forward in all aspects including cricket. Both cricketing nations haven't played...
Read more
Sports

Barcelona in need of rare European home victory against Frankfurt

PARIS: Barcelona have toiled at home in continental competition this season but they will need to find a way past Eintracht Frankfurt at the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.