U Turn: No raise in government employees salaries

Govt employees’ salaries not being raised: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent “U-turn” from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of an increase in salaries of government employees, former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s senior leader Miftah Ismail has said since the salaries were raised a couple of months ago, the government is not raising them again.

In his maiden address as prime minister on the floor of the National Assembly, PM Shehbaz had announced an increase in salaries, pensions and the minimum wage for labourers. He said the PTI-led government left the country’s economy in tatters with the current account deficit and other economic indicators “worsening”.

He announced raising the minimum wage to Rs25,000 and a 10% hike in pensions of retired government employees. Government employees earning less than Rs100,000 would also be given a 10% raise, he added.

However, in a tweet on Wednesday, Miftah said, “Since fed[eral] govt employees’ salaries were raised a couple of months ago, we are not raising them again,” Miftah wrote on his official Twitter handle, stating that it was not a “U-turn”.

Miftah, however, said that the salary issues will be considered in the next budget. “Meanwhile we raised the pensions of retired government employees. I hope this clarifies any confusion,” he added.

On Tuesday, Miftah Ismail said that the country’s economy was badly “damaged” during the tenure of the PTI-led government which he said piled the public debt to the level of Rs6,400 billion.

Addressing a press conference along with other PML-N leaders Musadik Malik and Muhammad Zubair in Islamabad, Ismail accused the previous PTI government of making the lives of the masses miserable through “flawed” economic policies.

He said, the fiscal deficit was hovering at around Rs5,600 billion and if supplementary grants of Rs800 billion were included, the total amount would reach Rs6,400. The PML-N leader elaborated how the illogical decisions by the previous government had resulted in increasing overall debt.