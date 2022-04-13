Governor Punjab, Usman Buzdar discuss political situation, election of new CM

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and chief minister of the province Usman Bazdar held meeting at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday and discussed the current political situation and the election of a new chief minister of Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is the party’s nominee for Punjab Chief Minister. He said that he would fully support Pervez Elahi for the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

The Governor Punjab further said that all the members of the party, the Provincial Assembly and the leadership were working on a common strategy for their success. He said that we have to not only assess the time to come but also face it with political foresight.

Talking on the occasion, ex-CM Sardar Usman Bazdar said that our joint candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will surely succeed Insha Allah. “Our allies and we are all one,” he said.