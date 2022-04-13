NATIONAL

Rare orphanage center in Swat helping destitute children

By News Desk

SWAT: Thousands of children have lost their parents during different incidents including Swat mayhem in the past few years in Swat District. These orphans need a mother, shelter, education and training.

Among them about seventy children under the age of eight were sheltered at the Khpal Kor Village, an organization for the orphan children.

To support the orphans’ social workers and philanthropists with a broken heart stepped forward and a Khpal Kor Village was set up for these children in Sherariai area near Mingora City.

With the support of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Khpal Kor Village, a unique institution for these helpless children, was established in 2021.

In this village these children  are provided care by women who love these children more than a real mother. These mothers consider themselves lucky women to teach and train them like their own children.

Shehla Gul, a woman who is providing care like a mother, said that in this world people do everything just for money, but I have a passion to take care of these orphans who are not my own children. I want to treat them just like their own mother.

These mothers pick up the children early in the morning and prepare them for school. “People say that a teacher is spiritual, but I do not feel that I am a spiritual teacher,” said Anila Shahab Zaidi, a teacher in the KKF Village. She added they seem to be her own kids and she is proud and happy to be teaching them.

According to the management of Khpal kor village, they received applications for 10,000 orphans last year, but due to lack of space, only 70 children were admitted in the KKF Village.

Haji Mohammad Ali, director of Khpal kor village, said that they have thousands of applications in a list and needed people’s help to build four more homes in the same building.
He said that if the people help and support them, they can provide shelter to more orphaned children.

Previous articleGill made Khan’s chief of staff
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gill made Khan’s chief of staff

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been appointed as the chief of staff to the former prime minister and party chairman Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sound of Mughal-era sarangi instrument fading away in Pakistan

LAHORE: In the shadow of Lahore's centuries-old Badshahi Mosque, Zohaib Hassan plucks at the strings of a sarangi, filling the streets with a melodious...
Read more
NATIONAL

India, US urge Pakistan to take action against militancy

ISLAMABAD: India and the US have asked Pakistan to take “immediate, sustained, and irreversible action” to ensure that no territory under its control is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rising influence of yuan reflects China’s growth, financial openness: expert

ISLAMABAD: The consistent rise in international status and influence of the Chinese currency renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, reflects China's robust economic growth, high-level...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif orders to arrest power outage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the concerned authorities to take immediate measures to arrest power outages, vowing he will not let gas and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court seeks arguments on acquittal requests of Sharif, son in RSM case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore Wednesday heard the Ramazan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz and sought arguments...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Notre-Dame slowly reviving three years after fire

PARIS: Three years after the devastating fire, Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris is mostly cleared of a thick layer of soot as an army of...

Rising influence of yuan reflects China’s growth, financial openness: expert

Sharif orders to arrest power outage

Court seeks arguments on acquittal requests of Sharif, son in RSM case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.