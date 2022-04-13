Rare orphanage center in Swat helping destitute children

SWAT: Thousands of children have lost their parents during different incidents including Swat mayhem in the past few years in Swat District. These orphans need a mother, shelter, education and training.

Among them about seventy children under the age of eight were sheltered at the Khpal Kor Village, an organization for the orphan children.

To support the orphans’ social workers and philanthropists with a broken heart stepped forward and a Khpal Kor Village was set up for these children in Sherariai area near Mingora City.

With the support of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Khpal Kor Village, a unique institution for these helpless children, was established in 2021.

In this village these children are provided care by women who love these children more than a real mother. These mothers consider themselves lucky women to teach and train them like their own children.

Shehla Gul, a woman who is providing care like a mother, said that in this world people do everything just for money, but I have a passion to take care of these orphans who are not my own children. I want to treat them just like their own mother.

These mothers pick up the children early in the morning and prepare them for school. “People say that a teacher is spiritual, but I do not feel that I am a spiritual teacher,” said Anila Shahab Zaidi, a teacher in the KKF Village. She added they seem to be her own kids and she is proud and happy to be teaching them.

According to the management of Khpal kor village, they received applications for 10,000 orphans last year, but due to lack of space, only 70 children were admitted in the KKF Village.

Haji Mohammad Ali, director of Khpal kor village, said that they have thousands of applications in a list and needed people’s help to build four more homes in the same building.

He said that if the people help and support them, they can provide shelter to more orphaned children.