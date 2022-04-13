NATIONAL

Gill made Khan’s chief of staff

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been appointed as the chief of staff to the former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan.

The notification of his appointment was issued on Wednesday.

Gill had served as a special assistant to the prime minister in the last government, which was overthrown as a result of the no-confidence motion over the weekend.

On the night between April 9 and April 10 when voting on the motion was taking place in the National Assembly, his name was placed on the no-fly list only to be removed Tuesday on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Previous articleSound of Mughal-era sarangi instrument fading away in Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sound of Mughal-era sarangi instrument fading away in Pakistan

LAHORE: In the shadow of Lahore's centuries-old Badshahi Mosque, Zohaib Hassan plucks at the strings of a sarangi, filling the streets with a melodious...
Read more
NATIONAL

India, US urge Pakistan to take action against militancy

ISLAMABAD: India and the US have asked Pakistan to take “immediate, sustained, and irreversible action” to ensure that no territory under its control is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rising influence of yuan reflects China’s growth, financial openness: expert

ISLAMABAD: The consistent rise in international status and influence of the Chinese currency renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, reflects China's robust economic growth, high-level...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif orders to arrest power outage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the concerned authorities to take immediate measures to arrest power outages, vowing he will not let gas and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court seeks arguments on acquittal requests of Sharif, son in RSM case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore Wednesday heard the Ramazan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz and sought arguments...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders FIA to remove Imran aides from ECL

LAHORE: A day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the placing by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of key aides of former prime...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rising influence of yuan reflects China’s growth, financial openness: expert

ISLAMABAD: The consistent rise in international status and influence of the Chinese currency renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, reflects China's robust economic growth, high-level...

Sharif orders to arrest power outage

Court seeks arguments on acquittal requests of Sharif, son in RSM case

IHC orders FIA to remove Imran aides from ECL

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.