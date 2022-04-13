Gill made Khan’s chief of staff

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been appointed as the chief of staff to the former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan.

The notification of his appointment was issued on Wednesday.

Gill had served as a special assistant to the prime minister in the last government, which was overthrown as a result of the no-confidence motion over the weekend.

On the night between April 9 and April 10 when voting on the motion was taking place in the National Assembly, his name was placed on the no-fly list only to be removed Tuesday on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).