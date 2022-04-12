PM to visit Karachi tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would pay a one-day visit to Karachi on April 13 and will preside over a meeting regarding development projects in the metropolis.

This would be the premier’s first visit to Karachi after being elected as Pakistan’s 23rd prime minister.

During the visit, Shehbaz would visit the Mazar-e-Quaid and will then visit the Sindh Chief Minister’s House to chair the meeting on development projects.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) appears to be reluctant to join the federal cabinet due to division in its ranks as most of its leaders are seeking support for electoral reforms without taking ministries while others are of the view that the coalition government won’t last for even two months if they opt to keep to the sidelines.

In this regard, sources said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have started consultations on the matter in the light of different and contradictory views.

The sources said most of the PPP leaders are seeking the new federal government’s support for electoral reforms without taking charge of ministries.

Some of the leaders are of the opinion that they should join the federal cabinet for political stability. They believe that participation is necessary for political stability, and if they did not join the cabinet, the coalition government would not be able to function for even two months.

A decision on the PPP’s inclusion in the federal cabinet will be taken in the next few days, they added.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan, marking his return to power as premier as a pinnacle of his relentless efforts against the former government.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Shehbaz in President Dr Arif Alvi’s absence, who went on ‘sick’ leave ahead of the PML-N president’s inauguration.

The PML-N clinched the coveted post after 174 lawmakers voted in his favour as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNAs boycotted the election.