PM Shehbaz tells Modi ‘let’s secure peace for socio-economic uplift’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked Indian premier Narendra Modi for felicitations on becoming the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan as he sought peaceful resolution of conflicts between India and Pakistan for the sake of socio-economic development of people.

The newly elected prime minister made these remarks in response to the message shared by Modi on Twitter wherein he congratulated the Pakistani premier on getting elected as the new chief executive.

“Congratulations to H E Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Modi had written on Twitter a day earlier.

In his response shared on Twitter today, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan desired peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known,” Shehbaz told the Indian premier.

During his speech in parliament after becoming the premier with the support of 174 lawmakers, Shehbaz offered an olive branch to New Delhi, saying that Pakistan wanted a “better relationship with India”.

But he had also cautioned that no lasting peace would be possible without a resolution to Kashmir’s status. “I would suggest Prime Minister Modi let us resolve the Kashmir issue and divert all our energies to bring prosperity to our countries,” he had said.