Multiple people shot in New York subway station, explosives found

By Reuters

NEW YORK: Multiple people were shot and at least 13 were injured on Tuesday in a New York City subway station where authorities found undetonated explosive devices, the Fire Department said, in the latest spasm of violence in the city’s transit system.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighbourhood, according to news media. CNN and other media reported that at least five people were shot, citing sources in the New York Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear whether the number of injured people included those who were shot.

A New York City police spokesperson told Reuters that officers were responding to the scene, but did not have details on the number of individuals shot.

The New York Police Department warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.

Video footage showed a massive law enforcement presence around the subway station, including heavily armed officers and dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles.

Reuters

PM Shehbaz tells Modi ‘let’s secure peace for socio-economic uplift’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked Indian premier Narendra Modi for felicitations on becoming the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan as he sought...

PM to visit Karachi tomorrow

Imran Khan says ‘neither army nor foreign country, only people can safeguard democracy’

FIA arrests five over smear campaign against army

