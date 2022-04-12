NATIONAL

PTI decides to approach high courts over alleged harassment of social media activists: Asad

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Tuesday said the party has prepared a petition regarding the alleged harassment of its social media activists and would file it in the high courts on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Azhar Mashwani, the former focal person for digital media in Punjab, had claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was harassing PTI social media volunteers across the country. The PTI-affiliated Insaf Lawyers Forum had also called on party chairman Imran Khan in a meeting, in which a “deep concern” was expressed over the alleged incidents of PTI workers being harassed.

Earlier on Sunday, the home of Imran Khan’s focal person on digital media Dr Arslan Khalid was allegedly raided in Lahore by 11 unidentified men.

It is pertinent to mention here that the military has come under criticism this week on social media forums, and Twitter trends against the armed forces and its leadership have seen intense activity. Slogans critical of the army were also chanted during country-wide protests staged on Sunday in support of Khan.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Pakistan Army officials on Tuesday took note of the recent criticism directed at the institution on social media and expressed complete confidence in the leadership’s “well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law”.

“National security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise,” said the military’s media wing in a statement.

Previous articleMultiple people shot in New York subway station, explosives found
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

2040 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan on Baisakhi festival

LAHORE: Around 2040 Sikh Yatrees after due clearance from authorities have arrived in Pakistan under tight security provided by Railways Police. The Sikh pilgrims...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM takes up govt employees’ holiday schedule

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued Tuesday orders to implement the relief package announced a day earlier immediately after being elected as the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak Army takes notice of smear campaign to create division between military, society

The 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz tells Modi ‘let’s secure peace for socio-economic uplift’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked Indian premier Narendra Modi for felicitations on becoming the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan as he sought...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to visit Karachi tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would pay a one-day visit to Karachi on April 13 and will preside over a meeting regarding development projects in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan says ‘neither army nor foreign country, only people can safeguard democracy’

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that "no army or foreign country could safeguard democracy in Pakistan," prior to the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pak Army takes notice of smear campaign to create division between...

The 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division...

PM Shehbaz tells Modi ‘let’s secure peace for socio-economic uplift’

PM to visit Karachi tomorrow

Imran Khan says ‘neither army nor foreign country, only people can safeguard democracy’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.