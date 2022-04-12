PTI decides to approach high courts over alleged harassment of social media activists: Asad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Tuesday said the party has prepared a petition regarding the alleged harassment of its social media activists and would file it in the high courts on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Azhar Mashwani, the former focal person for digital media in Punjab, had claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was harassing PTI social media volunteers across the country. The PTI-affiliated Insaf Lawyers Forum had also called on party chairman Imran Khan in a meeting, in which a “deep concern” was expressed over the alleged incidents of PTI workers being harassed.

Earlier on Sunday, the home of Imran Khan’s focal person on digital media Dr Arslan Khalid was allegedly raided in Lahore by 11 unidentified men.

It is pertinent to mention here that the military has come under criticism this week on social media forums, and Twitter trends against the armed forces and its leadership have seen intense activity. Slogans critical of the army were also chanted during country-wide protests staged on Sunday in support of Khan.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Pakistan Army officials on Tuesday took note of the recent criticism directed at the institution on social media and expressed complete confidence in the leadership’s “well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law”.

“National security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise,” said the military’s media wing in a statement.