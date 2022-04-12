Sports

Nadal skips Barcelona Open

By Reuters

BARCELONA: Rafa Nadal is still uncertain when he can return to competitive tennis after withdrawing from this month’s ATP event in Barcelona as he recovers from a rib injury, his team told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who has won 21 Grand Slam singles titles, was ruled out last month for up to six weeks with a stress fracture in his rib.

The 35-year-old has withdrawn from this month’s Barcelona Open. “Rafa has just been withdrawn from the entry list in Barcelona,” the team said in a statement sent to Reuters.

“We don’t know yet when he will be at his first tournament on clay this year. Hopefully, soon.”

Nadal complained of a chest issue during his run to the final of the ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells, California last month.

Tests in Barcelona revealed “a stress fracture of the third left costal arch”.

Madrid and Rome host ATP Masters 1000 events next month and Nadal would be hoping to participate to get matches under his belt before the May 22-June 5 French Open, which he has won a record 13 times.

Previous articlePTI decides to approach high courts over alleged harassment of social media activists: Asad
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babar, Haynes named ICC players of the month

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Australia’s Rachael Haynes have been named as the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player respectively of the Month for March,...
Read more
Sports

Australia’s Victoria state to host ‘bold’ 2026 Commonwealth Games

SYDNEY: The Australian state of Victoria said on Tuesday that it will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with all sporting events taking place outside...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam wins ICC Player of the Month award

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia opener Rachael Haynes have been voted the ICC Players of the Month for March 2022. Azam was at his...
Read more
Sports

What does ICC think about Ramiz Raja’s quadrangular series proposal?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja’s proposal to hold a quadrangular series on an annual basis remains under consideration as leading stakeholders are...
Read more
Sports

Scheffler overcomes tears, fears to win Masters

AUGUSTA: Scottie Scheffler, the world's number one golfer, was crying and stressed out hours before Sunday's final round of the Masters, feeling overwhelmed and...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan women cricketers ‘forced to train’ in outdated gym facility at NCC

KARACHI: Some of the star Pakistani women cricketers are reportedly left with no option than to train in an outdated gym facility here at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM takes up govt employees’ holiday schedule

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued Tuesday orders to implement the relief package announced a day earlier immediately after being elected as the...

Pak Army takes notice of smear campaign to create division between military, society

PM Shehbaz tells Modi ‘let’s secure peace for socio-economic uplift’

PM to visit Karachi tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.