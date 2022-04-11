Shehbaz steps out of the shadows to lead Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, expected to become the nation’s new prime minister Monday after leading the opposition alliance that ousted Imran Khan, is a tough administrator with a penchant for quoting revolutionary poetry.

Sharif is a seasoned politician in his own right, however, having served for years as chief minister of Punjab province, the Sharif family’s power base, and also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The 70-year-old jointly inherited the family’s steel business as a young man and was first elected to provincial office in 1988. During his stints as chief minister in the years that followed, he presided over a series of big-ticket infrastructure projects, including Pakistan’s first metro bus service. Officials were reportedly kept on their toes by workaholic Sharif’s habit of surprise visits to government offices, which he would inspect clad in a favoured safari suit and hat.

Still, critics say he did little to address the province’s core issues — including the need for civil service, health and agricultural reforms — and instead focused on vote-grabbing projects, such as distributing laptops to students or offering subsidised taxis to the jobless. Freed on bail Sharif has also been linked to graft and corruption — charges supporters say sprang from a political vendetta by Khan. In December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau seized nearly two dozen properties belonging to Sharif and his son Hamza, accusing them of money laundering.