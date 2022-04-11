NATIONAL

FIA places former Imran aides on ECL

By Staff Report
19 August 2020, Pakistan, Islamabad: View of a building of the Pakistani criminal police FIA, in which deported Pakistanis are held. In the middle of the Corona crisis, another deportation flight from Germany has landed in Pakistan. Some men are in police custody after their deportation from Munich, they are accused of violating Pakistani migration laws. Photo: Arne Bänsch/dpa (Photo by Arne Immanuel Bänsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) placed the names of former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar and former adviser on political communication Shehbaz Gill on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Akbar vigorously pursued cases of mega corruption against members of the Sharif family but could not bring to a logical conclusion in the accountability courts.

In addition to the two, the agency also placed Punjab Anti-Corruption Director General Gohar Nafees and former principal secretary to prime minister Azam Khan on the no-fly list.

The names of FIA Punjab chief Muhammad Rizwan and head of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) social media team Arsalan Khalid were also included in the list.

Placing a name on the no-fly list requires approval from the federal cabinet. Since the former cabinet was de-notified Sunday, it wasn’t immediately clear who approved the move.

In a late-night tweet, PML-N leader and lawyer Attaullah Tarar said: “[They] can’t leave the country [without prior approval]”.

Staff Report

