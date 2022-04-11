FIA places former Imran aides on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) placed the names of former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar and former adviser on political communication Shehbaz Gill on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Akbar vigorously pursued cases of mega corruption against members of the Sharif family but could not bring to a logical conclusion in the accountability courts.

In addition to the two, the agency also placed Punjab Anti-Corruption Director General Gohar Nafees and former principal secretary to prime minister Azam Khan on the no-fly list.

The names of FIA Punjab chief Muhammad Rizwan and head of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) social media team Arsalan Khalid were also included in the list.

Placing a name on the no-fly list requires approval from the federal cabinet. Since the former cabinet was de-notified Sunday, it wasn’t immediately clear who approved the move.

In a late-night tweet, PML-N leader and lawyer Attaullah Tarar said: “[They] can’t leave the country [without prior approval]”.