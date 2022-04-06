NATIONAL

Imran requests SC to form commission to probe Lettergate

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - MARCH 27: Prime Minister Imran Khan (at rostrum) speaks during a rally as thousands of supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gather ahead of a no-confidence vote against beleaguered prime minister in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to the Supreme Court requesting it to constitute a high-powered judicial commission to investigate the so-called Lettergate.

Reports citing people familiar with the development said Khan, in his response to the Supreme Court, expected to be submitted by his counsel later today, also sought a probe into horse-trading and defections by the members of his party to the opposition ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

The apex court is currently hearing a suo motu notice regarding the National Assembly deputy speaker’s blocking of the motion.

In this connection, the prime minister held consultations with his legal team on Tuesday.

In his response, Khan made it clear to the court that the National Security Committee (NSC) had acknowledged the existence of a foreign conspiracy to overthrow his government.

The prime minister further claimed the opposition parties, in a bid to overthrow his government, had pursued the foreign agenda.

It merits a mention here that a barrister, Naeem ul-Hassan, has also filed an application to the court, in which he has demanded an investigation into the letter.

Khan accuses the United States of helping his political opponents in their plans to oust him, saying Washington wants him “personally gone” because of his foreign policy stands that favour Russia and China.

Khan was criticised when Pakistan abstained from last month’s UN Security Council resolution to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine — as well as for his visit to Moscow on February 24, hours after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

Last week, he told a group of foreign journalists that, “the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States”.

The White House has denied that the United States is seeking to remove Khan from power.

Previous articleMazari calls, assembly refuses to notify, session to elect Punjab chief minister
Monitoring Report

