NATIONAL

Body of medical student found from Hyderabad hostel

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The body of a final year medical student was found in the hostel of a private university in Hyderabad and police said they were probing the matter from all angles.

According to the administration of the university, the student has been identified as one Pehlaj.

“The body was found from the hostel despite vacations of the final year students,” the administration added.

The police while commenting on the situation said they have received a report of the incident and are probing the incident.

Similar incidents have occurred in universities across Sindh in the past as well. In an incident in November, the body of a fourth-year medical student, Nosheen Kazmi, was found in a girls’ hostel room.

Before Kazmi, another girls’ hostel in 2019 witnessed the death under mysterious circumstances of a final year medical student, Nimrita Kumari.

Staff Report

