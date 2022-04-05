NATIONAL

PTI begins preparations for General Elections

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at his Bani Gala residence.

Sources privy to the matter reveal that matters pertaining to the constitution of party’s parliamentary board and other issues arising out of the prevailing political situation in the country came under discussion.

The CEC meeting approved the formation of a parliamentary board, said sources, adding that the board will finalise policy regarding awarding tickets to candidates for the next general elections.

The committee also discussed the present political situation of Punjab.

In the meeting, the prime minister directed CEC to expedite preparations for fresh general elections in the country. Imran Khan said that he will himself monitor the process of awarding tickets. “PTI will award tickets to loyal party workers for next general election and won’t repeat mistake committed in 2018 elections,” he said.

“Turncoats have no place within PTI,” he said and added that PTI will form the government without allies.

It is pertinent to mention here that  President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on April 3 dissolved National Assembly on advice of PM Imran Khan/

Immediately after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy, the prime minister announced dissolution of assemblies in an address to the nation.

