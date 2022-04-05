NATIONAL

PTI to give election tickets to local workers: Aamir Kiani

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will give election tickets only to those workers who are loyal to Pakistan and the party, said senior PTI leader Aamir Kiani on Tuesday, after attending the party’s parliamentary board’s meeting in Islamabad.

Senior PTI senior in his message said Pakistan will emerge as a great country in the world under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. He said that the PTI parliamentary board is agreed in principle that this time party tickets for the upcoming general elections will be given to those only who are loyal to Pakistan and the party.

Aamir Kiani said today the faces of external and internal traitors have been exposed and added that the masses will not vote for them in the upcoming polls.

In the meeting, the prime minister directed CEC to expedite preparations for fresh general elections in the country. Imran Khan said that he will himself monitor the process of awarding tickets.

“PTI will award tickets to loyal party workers for next general election and won’t repeat mistake committed in 2018 elections,” he had said.

“Turncoats have no place within PTI,” he said and added that PTI will form the government without allies.

It is pertinent to mention here that  President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on April 3 dissolved National Assembly on the advice of PM Imran Khan.

News Desk

