General election to be held within three months: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the next general election will be held within three months across the country.

Addressing a public gathering here on Tuesday, the prime minister said this time Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will give tickets to its ideological workers after proper consultation at grassroots level.

He admitted that in the past, his party committed mistakes regarding the distribution of tickets resulting in heavy price for the party, adding, “However, we learn lessons from our mistakes.”

The prime minister said that the Pakistani nation would teach a lesson to those traitors in the general elections who tried to topple an elected government that was pursuing an independent foreign policy. “The people of the country will teach a lesson to these traitors (opposition leaders) in the next general elections by burying their politics forever,” he added.

While commenting upon the recent developments, the prime minister said, “A conspiracy was hatched from abroad and our people became traitors in this move.” He expressed hope that people would reject this move and teach the lessons to those politicians during the forthcoming elections, who become part of foreign conspiracy.

He said that these traitors have planned to end the country’s independent foreign policy and “we will fight against them at all costs at all fora.”

The prime minister referring to his main political opponents said that these three stooges had been plundering the national wealth for the last thirty years and stashed it abroad. “They can say that beggars are not choosers,” owing to their vested personal interests, he added.

He said a drama had been staged in the country. In the local hotel of Lahore, the PTI defectors who had sold their party allegiance are put together. With such shabby tactics, the democracy, future of the coming generations and solidarity of the nation have been put at stake, he added.

He said these elements are traitors to the nation, to the country and to the coming generations, adding unless they are punished, they will continue bargaining over the democracy for petty monetary gains.

The prime minister said with such a trend, any foreign country could purchase the localities of the lawmakers and topple an elected government. He resolved that they would fully confront them legally. The case was taken up by the Supreme Court. “All those are traitors who have played a part in the foreign conspiracy,” he added.

The prime minister said the entire nation would resist such trends as it was a defining moment, and would not let the conspiracy succeed as it has perilled country’s future and democracy.