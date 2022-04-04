Opinion

Obsession with English

By Editor's Mail
English is the most widely spoken language worldwide. It has approximately 1.5 billion speakers. It is the most dominant language around the globe. In Pakistan, English is also very popular among people. There are many reasons behind it. The most updated knowledge in the world is present in English. It helps the students to acquire and benefit from this knowledge. If any other language is used as a medium, it will become necessary to translate it into the required language. The translation process is very difficult, time-consuming, and expensive. The student will find it difficult to acquire the knowledge. It also helps them after their education to benefit from the best available opportunities which is a gateway for them to excel in their life. As English is the global language, it helps the students to communicate with people belonging to different countries. In Universities, the teachers are also advised to speak English because it will help Pakistan in inviting foreign students to study there. If the teacher speaks Urdu or any other regional language it will be difficult for the students to understand what they are learning. The most important thing is that the official language of Pakistan is English. If a person is unaware of this language he will find it difficult to deal with its legal matters. Saying that English is necessary for institutions does not mean ignoring the national and regional languages. They should also be promoted by different means but in this globalized world learning English as a skill should be among the priorities of every person who wants to achieve something in his life.

WAQAS PERVAIZ

PAKPATTAN

