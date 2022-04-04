Water-related conflicts can be traced back to as early as 2500 BC in Mesopotamia. With time, these conflicts have only increased and are now ringing alarm bells around the world. The main factors contributing to water insecurity are climate change, fast-growing population, urbanisation, industrialisation, non-consented development of dams and diversions, meagre management, etc. Also, feeble organisations that are responsible for addressing water-related issues such as distribution have failed to play a decisive role.

Water scarcity is affecting nearly 40% of the world’s population and is a source of exasperation for policymakers regarding a country’s integrity and stability. Around the world, several countries share more than 200 water bodies, which has given rise to unending debates and brawls. From the watersheds of the Nile (among its eleven riparian countries) to the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers (Turkey, Syria, and Iraq), from the Ganga-Brahmaputra (India, Bangladesh, and Nepal) to Indus Basin (India, and Pakistan), from transboundary water disputes between Afghanistan and Iran to the water shortages and public discontent within a country including Yemen, India, Pakistan, etc.

- Advertisement -

Increased climate threats have led to a strengthening of transboundary cooperation and have reduced the risk of violent conflicts. Thus, water diplomacy (the process of establishing technical and political collaboration over common waters) must also be promoted. Countries need to share expertise and work on the sustainable management of natural resources. This will help reduce the risk of conflict and improve water governance. If countries fail to improve water management cooperatively, it will result in global chaos. Access to clean water and safe sanitation will reduce the problems faced by the masses and avoid large-scale conflict. Countries should cooperate, negotiate, and develop harmony locally and internationally over water resource management. If the issue is not handled in a timely fashion, it will threaten global peace. Transnational organisations can play a crucial role in identifying and addressing the problems and risks concerning water security.

INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI