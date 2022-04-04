Opinion

Water management

By Editor's Mail
13
0

Water-related conflicts can be traced back to as early as 2500 BC in Mesopotamia. With time, these conflicts have only increased and are now ringing alarm bells around the world. The main factors contributing to water insecurity are climate change, fast-growing population, urbanisation, industrialisation, non-consented development of dams and diversions, meagre management, etc. Also, feeble organisations that are responsible for addressing water-related issues such as distribution have failed to play a decisive role.

Water scarcity is affecting nearly 40% of the world’s population and is a source of exasperation for policymakers regarding a country’s integrity and stability. Around the world, several countries share more than 200 water bodies, which has given rise to unending debates and brawls. From the watersheds of the Nile (among its eleven riparian countries) to the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers (Turkey, Syria, and Iraq), from the Ganga-Brahmaputra (India, Bangladesh, and Nepal) to Indus Basin (India, and Pakistan), from transboundary water disputes between Afghanistan and Iran to the water shortages and public discontent within a country including Yemen, India, Pakistan, etc.

- Advertisement -

Increased climate threats have led to a strengthening of transboundary cooperation and have reduced the risk of violent conflicts. Thus, water diplomacy (the process of establishing technical and political collaboration over common waters) must also be promoted. Countries need to share expertise and work on the sustainable management of natural resources. This will help reduce the risk of conflict and improve water governance. If countries fail to improve water management cooperatively, it will result in global chaos. Access to clean water and safe sanitation will reduce the problems faced by the masses and avoid large-scale conflict. Countries should cooperate, negotiate, and develop harmony locally and internationally over water resource management. If the issue is not handled in a timely fashion, it will threaten global peace. Transnational organisations can play a crucial role in identifying and addressing the problems and risks concerning water security.

INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI

Previous articleObsession with English
Next articleMuddle of accountability
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Education and convenience

The internet age had promised a great deal. It has no doubt delivered spectacularly on many fronts, but it has also become clear that...
Read more
Comment

Impact of Covid-19

This article will address the consequences of Covid-19 and other global affairs impacting economics, individuals and governments. It will also demonstrate how governments and...
Read more
Comment

Muddle of accountability

Accountability is a job no one wants; those who do try their luck see an unceremonious end. While an ordinary criminal case would involve...
Read more
Letters

Obsession with English

English is the most widely spoken language worldwide. It has approximately 1.5 billion speakers. It is the most dominant language around the globe. In...
Read more
Letters

Deplorable traffic in Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura suffers from a severe traffic problem with the situation consistently worsening. Given that my house is situated near the railway station, I can...
Read more
Letters

Animal rights

Across Lahore, I have witnessed both stray and pet animals being treated poorly. Unfortunately, animal abuse is commonplace across Pakistan because people have little...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Obsession with English

English is the most widely spoken language worldwide. It has approximately 1.5 billion speakers. It is the most dominant language around the globe. In...

Deplorable traffic in Sheikhupura

Animal rights

Constitutional violations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.