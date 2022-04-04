Deplorable traffic in Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura suffers from a severe traffic problem with the situation consistently worsening. Given that my house is situated near the railway station, I can confirm that the traffic situation is deplorable because of poor management. During the arrival and departure times of the train, the entire road is blocked with traffic because hundreds of passengers are entering or exiting the station. Street vendors and public transportation such as rickshaws and taxis parked near the station further add to the congestion.

Across the city, an alarming rise in traffic accidents has been reported with dozens killed and many others injured. The absence of traffic police coupled with the non-implementation of traffic rules has led to serious traffic congestion. The crumbling infrastructure has failed to support the ever-increasing traffic. Most passenger buses and other heavy vehicles enter narrow roads and block them. Underage rickshaw drivers and motorcyclists violate traffic rules and further disrupt order. The situation is worse on the main highways as the traffic signals have been closed for several years now, which has caused regular traffic jams.

The poor traffic conditions have made it extremely challenging for people to drive in the city and reach their destinations on time. Several hospitals are located close to the railway station because of which many patients being brought to the hospitals have passed away after being stuck in the traffic for hours. The relevant authorities need to draw up a plan to tackle the fast-deteriorating traffic situation. Traffic police should be present in all busy areas to control and regulate the traffic. Also, those found violating traffic rules should be fined heavily to discourage people from causing disorderliness on the roads.

SYEDA ALISHBA

SHEIKHUPURA