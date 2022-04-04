Opinion

Animal rights

By Editor's Mail
8
0

Across Lahore, I have witnessed both stray and pet animals being treated poorly. Unfortunately, animal abuse is commonplace across Pakistan because people have little understanding of animal rights. In markets, birds and other animals for purchase are kept in unhygienic and suffocating cages. Animals brought from abroad for Pakistani zoos are not provided with adequate food and are subjected to torture and isolation. Horses, donkeys, and mules are invisible workers who are overburdened and underfed.

To reduce the population of stray dogs, a country-wide campaign to kill stray dogs was undertaken. Giraffes, lions, and other wild animals have been taken in as pets. Removing wild animals from their natural habitats and placing them in unfamiliar conditions induces anxiety and stress within the animals. Pakistan is already facing the extinction of different species; the absence of animal rights and safety has further worsened the situation. Increased water pollution and chemical disposal have shrunken water bodies that have harmed aquatic species such as turtles, dolphins, etc. Even welfare protocols for farm animals are not followed.

- Advertisement -

To stop rampant animal abuse, provincial governments should develop laws and regulations to protect wildlife. An animal welfare committee should be set up, which should include activists and animal welfare organisations to form policies and strategies. Also, people should be informed of the need to protect wildlife and avoid harming animals. Instead of purchasing, pets should be rescued. Lastly, welfare requirements for the rearing of farm animals should be planned and rigorously implemented.

URWAH BUTT

LAHORE

Previous articleConstitutional violations
Next articleDeplorable traffic in Sheikhupura
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Education and convenience

The internet age had promised a great deal. It has no doubt delivered spectacularly on many fronts, but it has also become clear that...
Read more
Comment

Impact of Covid-19

This article will address the consequences of Covid-19 and other global affairs impacting economics, individuals and governments. It will also demonstrate how governments and...
Read more
Comment

Muddle of accountability

Accountability is a job no one wants; those who do try their luck see an unceremonious end. While an ordinary criminal case would involve...
Read more
Letters

Water management

Water-related conflicts can be traced back to as early as 2500 BC in Mesopotamia. With time, these conflicts have only increased and are now...
Read more
Letters

Obsession with English

English is the most widely spoken language worldwide. It has approximately 1.5 billion speakers. It is the most dominant language around the globe. In...
Read more
Letters

Deplorable traffic in Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura suffers from a severe traffic problem with the situation consistently worsening. Given that my house is situated near the railway station, I can...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Obsession with English

English is the most widely spoken language worldwide. It has approximately 1.5 billion speakers. It is the most dominant language around the globe. In...

Deplorable traffic in Sheikhupura

Animal rights

Constitutional violations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.