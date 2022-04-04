Across Lahore, I have witnessed both stray and pet animals being treated poorly. Unfortunately, animal abuse is commonplace across Pakistan because people have little understanding of animal rights. In markets, birds and other animals for purchase are kept in unhygienic and suffocating cages. Animals brought from abroad for Pakistani zoos are not provided with adequate food and are subjected to torture and isolation. Horses, donkeys, and mules are invisible workers who are overburdened and underfed.

To reduce the population of stray dogs, a country-wide campaign to kill stray dogs was undertaken. Giraffes, lions, and other wild animals have been taken in as pets. Removing wild animals from their natural habitats and placing them in unfamiliar conditions induces anxiety and stress within the animals. Pakistan is already facing the extinction of different species; the absence of animal rights and safety has further worsened the situation. Increased water pollution and chemical disposal have shrunken water bodies that have harmed aquatic species such as turtles, dolphins, etc. Even welfare protocols for farm animals are not followed.

- Advertisement -

To stop rampant animal abuse, provincial governments should develop laws and regulations to protect wildlife. An animal welfare committee should be set up, which should include activists and animal welfare organisations to form policies and strategies. Also, people should be informed of the need to protect wildlife and avoid harming animals. Instead of purchasing, pets should be rescued. Lastly, welfare requirements for the rearing of farm animals should be planned and rigorously implemented.

URWAH BUTT

LAHORE