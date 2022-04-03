NATIONAL

Military distances itself from no-confidence motion

By Staff Report
Military spokesman of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar speaks during a press conference on the ongoing military border tension between India and Pakistan at the foreign ministry in Islamabad on November 14, 2020. - Indian and Pakistani forces on November 13 waged their biggest artillery battle of the past year, leaving more than 13 dead and dozens wounded on both sides of their disputed Kashmir frontier, officials said. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The institution of the military has nothing to do with the vote of no-confidence against the prime minister and how Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri declined to hear the motion into his rule, observing there had been unacceptable interference in Pakistan’s democratic institutions.

When asked by Geo News if the military was on board with the government in its move to block the motion, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar “denied any sort of involvement” in the process.

No prime minister of Pakistan has ever completed a full term, and Imran Khan has been facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy.

On Sunday, parliament was due to debate a no-confidence motion on Khan, but the deputy speaker refused to accept it, causing uproar in the chamber.

“I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution,” said deputy speaker Suri as the session started.

