Aamir Liaquat quits PTI — again

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Former Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Sunday announced his decision to leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, for a third time in less than a year.

“Now that the drama [of the no-confidence vote] has ended, I want to say that whatever the prime minister did today proved that the actions taken by the opposition were right,” he wrote in a series of profanity-laden tweets.

Keeping the situation in view, Hussain said he has decided to quit the party. However, the added that decision regarding who is against the Constitution or who is in favour of it will only be taken by the Supreme Court.

Staff Report

