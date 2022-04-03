Aamir Liaquat quits PTI — again

KARACHI: Former Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Sunday announced his decision to leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, for a third time in less than a year.

“Now that the drama [of the no-confidence vote] has ended, I want to say that whatever the prime minister did today proved that the actions taken by the opposition were right,” he wrote in a series of profanity-laden tweets.

ڈراما ختم ہونے کے بعد کہنا چاہتا ہوں کہ وزیراعظم نے جو کچھ کیا ثابت ہوگیاکہ اپوزیشن جو کچھ کررہی تھی درست کررہی تھی،میں تحریک انصاف چھوڑنے کا اعلان کرتا ہوں،آئین سے کس نے انحراف کیا اور منحرف کون ہے؟ فیصلہ عدالت کرے گی لیکن افسوس کہ جنرل قمرباجوہ کو ہٹانے کے لیے یہ کھیل کھیلا گیا — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 3, 2022

Keeping the situation in view, Hussain said he has decided to quit the party. However, the added that decision regarding who is against the Constitution or who is in favour of it will only be taken by the Supreme Court.