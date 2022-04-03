Pakistani peacekeepers dead in Congo chopper crash ‘valiant heroes’: Akram

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, paid high tributes to the six “valiant” peacekeepers from Pakistan who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in Congo as their bodies were repatriated from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, on Saturday.

“I salute the commitment of our brave sons — the fallen peacekeepers from Pakistan in DR Congo,” he tweeted.

“They made the supreme sacrifice in the service of peace and to support the Congolese people. They are Pakistan’s valiant heroes and will stay forever in the nation’s thoughts and prayers,” Akram added.

Two Russian and Serbian peacekeepers also died in the crash, which took place on Tuesday.

The UN helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission in an area where there have been clashes between the M23 rebel group and the Congo military in recent days.

“An investigation is underway,” the UN said.