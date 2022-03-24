Opposition on same page to form national govt, claims Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said none of the opposition parties opposed his idea of the formation of a national government after the success of the no-trust vote against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in the National Assembly.

Talking to a news channel, Sharif said there was no question of backtracking on the no-confidence motion.

Also on Wednesday, the opposition said it would now set out on a long march towards Islamabad against inflation on March 26 instead of Thursday due to the session that had been convened on March 25.

Announcing the decision after chairing the opposition parties’ meeting, Sharif said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and his son Hamza Shehbaz will lead the marchers from his residence in Model Town.

He claimed the people would give their verdict against the government after reaching Islamabad on March 28.

Exhorting the people to join the march in large numbers, the PML-N president expressed the hope the march will fulfil the people’s desire to get rid of the “worst economic crisis”, inflation and joblessness by sending the government home.