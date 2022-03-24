NATIONAL

Nisar may not join PTI after all: report

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan gestures as he speaks with media representatives in Islamabad on March 10, 2016. Pakistan's interior minister has ruled out sending the national cricket team to India for the World Twenty20 until security assurances comes from New Delhi, saying the threats from Indian extremists are concerning. / AFP / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will not join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, maintaining his independent status, Geo News reported a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed he recently met his “friend from Aitchison College”.

“Nisar will neither return to PML-N nor work under PPP boss Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari,” said the report, quoting sources.

The development came after Khan, during a conversation with reporters, conceded he met the longtime PML-N stalwart a while ago and said he would respect “whatever decision he made”, without further elaborating.

