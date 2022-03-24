Nisar may not join PTI after all: report

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will not join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, maintaining his independent status, Geo News reported a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed he recently met his “friend from Aitchison College”.

“Nisar will neither return to PML-N nor work under PPP boss Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari,” said the report, quoting sources.

The development came after Khan, during a conversation with reporters, conceded he met the longtime PML-N stalwart a while ago and said he would respect “whatever decision he made”, without further elaborating.