No one will come to rescue Imran, declares Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan “lost the game” and no one will come to rescue him now.

Talking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), she claimed Khan is “afraid of the word neutral”. She accused him of unleashing National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and anti-corruption agencies on his political opponents.

She said the government is below the level in the number game, adding Khan wants someone who can uplift his position in the number game.

She further claimed that Khan wants someone who can punish opponents.

While criticising the prime minister, Nawaz also said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been slipped from the hands of Khan. She said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has defeated Imran Khan while staying abroad.