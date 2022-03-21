NATIONAL

No one will come to rescue Imran, declares Maryam

By Staff Report
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, gestures while speaks during the public rally of newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, in Karachi on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan “lost the game” and no one will come to rescue him now.

Talking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), she claimed Khan is “afraid of the word neutral”. She accused him of unleashing National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and anti-corruption agencies on his political opponents.

She said the government is below the level in the number game, adding Khan wants someone who can uplift his position in the number game.

She further claimed that Khan wants someone who can punish opponents.

While criticising the prime minister, Nawaz also said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been slipped from the hands of Khan. She said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has defeated Imran Khan while staying abroad.

Previous articleNo-confidence motion: Individual vote of an MP has no status: SC
Next articleImran rallies supporters ahead of no-confidence vote
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Scottish vlogger criticized for shaming Seaview horsemen over minor fraud

Scottish vlogger Dale Philip drew the ire of Pakistanis online after he posted about getting three horsemen at sea view arrested for allegedly defrauding...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt does not want conflict, will fight no-trust vote constitutionally: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said the government is not heading towards any conflict as he vowed Islamabad will fight the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran rallies supporters ahead of no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan turned to grassroot supporters Monday, lobbying the poor and promising better hospitals for the sick as he faces a...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence motion: Individual vote of an MP has no status: SC

-- Opposition flays Speaker Qaiser for 'delaying' fateful National Assembly session -- Bilawal says judiciary on the side of Constitution, law of the land ISLAMABAD: After...
Read more
NATIONAL

Historic OIC session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will begin in Islamabad on Tuesday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Puppeteers set to start Istanbul chapter

KARACHI: A family master in the art of puppetry says it is set to entertain audiences in Turkey, launching its theatre company's Istanbul chapter...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt does not want conflict, will fight no-trust vote constitutionally: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said the government is not heading towards any conflict as he vowed Islamabad will fight the...

Chinese Boeing crashes with 132 on board, no sign of survivors

Imran rallies supporters ahead of no-confidence vote

No one will come to rescue Imran, declares Maryam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.