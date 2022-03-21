NATIONAL

No-confidence motion: Individual vote of an MP has no status: SC

By Staff Report
A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on January 29, 2021, where lawyers have filed a last-ditch attempt to overturn the acquittal of a British-born militant convicted of masterminding the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

— Opposition flays Speaker Qaiser for ‘delaying’ fateful National Assembly session

— Bilawal says judiciary on the side of Constitution, law of the land

ISLAMABAD: After associating with a party, the vote of an MP during a no-confidence trial was a “collective right” of that legislator and their party, and that an individual vote, violating the party’s position on the matter, enjoyed no “status” under Article 95-II of the Constitution, the Supreme Court said.

Addressing a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) against public meetings by the government and the opposition parties ahead of the no-trust vote against Imran Khan, Justice Munib Akhtar said the court had made similar observations in cases involving former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.

During the proceedings on Monday, the leadership of several opposition parties appeared before Supreme Court on the petition.

A two-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the petition.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal and other senior leadership of the opposition parties appeared before the court.

Bilawal, while talking to reporters, reiterated they are continuing their political struggle and said “one hopes that political decisions are taken as per law”.

Meanwhile, Sharif said they will follow the apex court’s decision about rallies.

During the last hearing of the petition, while referring to the storming of Sindh House by workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, Chief Justice Bandial remarked the incident was against freedom of expression and protest.

The chief justice further said that members and institutions should be provided security as per the constitution and warned that storming of a public property is a bailable offence.

The court further remarked that the political process should be held as per law and constitution of the country and hoped that all political sides will show restraint.

Supreme Court had summoned a report from the Islamabad police chief and four political parties.

‘SPEAKER VIOLATED CONSTITUTION BY DELAYING SESSION’

Meanwhile, talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Sharif and Bilawalsaid National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser violated the Constitution by “delaying the session” of the House.

Sharif questioned what stopped the speaker from convening the session earlier? He said the Opposition has delayed the long march due to the meeting of the Organisation of the Islamic Countries (OIC).

He claimed the speaker delated the session consciously.

Bilawal said the government has been running away from the no-confidence vote. “The government tried to terrorise the MPs by ‘attacking’ the Parliament Lodges,” he added.

He heaped praise on the court for taking notice of the attack on Sindh House in Islamabad. He also advised Qaiser to take decisions wisely otherwise “these people” will trap him.

He said the judiciary is on the side of the Constitution and law and will not take any political decision.

Previous articleHistoric OIC session tomorrow
Next articleNo one will come to rescue Imran, declares Maryam
Staff Report

