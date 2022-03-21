Imran rallies supporters ahead of no-confidence vote

Key opposition parties launched a formal no-confidence vote for Khan on March 8. Asad Qaiser, Speaker of the National Assembly, convened a special session for Friday to deliberate whether Khan still has majority support in the house.

Under the Constitution, the parliament has three days to deliberate after which the MPs will vote, perhaps as early as Monday.

Khan has remained defiant, claiming he still enjoys the backing of the majority of lawmakers in the 342-seat House.

But recent mutinies from within the PTI could easily tip the scales against him. As many as 13 MPs from his party have indicated they could vote against him. After the 2018 election, Khan secured 176 votes in parliament to become prime minister.

At a televised rally Sunday, he urged the dissenters to come back, saying he would forgive them, while also claiming they had been bribed by the opposition — a charge the turncoats deny.

Also, several MPs from parties allied with Khan opened talks last week with the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on a possible new realignment in parliament, should Khan be ousted.

The votes of the dissenters from Khan’s ranks have also become an issue. President Arif Alvi on Monday asked the Supreme Court for guidance on whether their votes should be counted and considered valid.

Some law experts say those votes will be counted — even if the Election Commission later disqualifies them on complaints from Khan’s party.

Imtiaz Gul, a senior analyst, said it seems the opposition’s no-confidence motion has garnered substantive support.

“This is a massive challenge to Imran Khan in a country of low morals and where the selfish forces of status quo are out to upstage him by hook or crook,” Gul told The Associated Press.

The opposition, which needs a simple majority of 172 votes to oust Khan, insists it has enough support.

The political turmoil comes as Pakistan is preparing to host foreign ministers from the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry slammed the opposition, saying the real intention was to disrupt the conference, for which the dates were announced months ago.

If Khan is ousted, the parliament will elect a new prime minister who will decide, along with lawmakers, if early elections should be held.

The next elections are due in 2023.

— AP contributed to this report