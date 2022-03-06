Pakistan to continue work with China to expand climate project: envoy

BEIJING: Pakistan’s ambassador to China Moin ul-Haque said Islamabad will continue to work with Beijing to improve the environment, promote low-carbon initiatives, and expand its Billion Tree Tsunami project.

Haque told China Economic Net in an interview that climate governance, low-carbon environmental protection, and animal protection areas are very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We are working with the Chinese government to help us expand the Billion Tree Tsunami project,” he mentioned.

He said the prime minister is one of those few leaders who have advocated global action and cooperation against climate change, adding that Pakistan is among the handful of nations that hardly contribute to these carbon emissions.

“We are one of the most affected countries by climate change. So, this is also an important area of cooperation with China because China is a big country but it has very ambitious targets of capping its commissions of carbon and zero carbon neutrality by 2060,” he added.

It is worth noting that China’s Government Work Report delivered at the opening of the 2022 session of the 13th National People’s Congress in Beijing on March 5 also highlighted that China will take well-ordered steps to achieve peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality.