Won’t tolerate use of Afghan soil against Pakistan, warns Yusuf

LONDON: National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said Islamabad won’t tolerate the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The official was addressing a function in London. He held that peace in the region was linked to the peace in Afghanistan. But in a stern tone added that Pakistan would never tolerate if Afghanistan’s soil would be used against it.

While talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Russia, Yusuf reiterated that Pakistan’s foreign policy is independent.

“One should not assume that Pakistan stands alone (in the comity of nations) on the basis of (PM’s) Russian tour,” he explained.

He said during the UN resolution, Pakistan acted in accordance with its policies.

He said that Pakistan’s security policy was transparent and independent and boasted that both houses of Parliament endorsed it.

On relations with the United Kingdom, Yusuf said Pakistan enjoyed a good relationship with the UK and there was no problem with it.

The NSA said it would be wrong to assume that everything would become okay soon after the ascendance of the Taliban to the throne.