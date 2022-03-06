NATIONAL

Won’t tolerate use of Afghan soil against Pakistan, warns Yusuf

By INP
Pakistan's national security advisor Moeed Yusuf gestures as he speaks to members of the media in Islamabad on September 15, 2021 about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Aamir QURESHI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Islamabad] instead of [Lahore]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON: National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said Islamabad won’t tolerate the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The official was addressing a function in London. He held that peace in the region was linked to the peace in Afghanistan. But in a stern tone added that Pakistan would never tolerate if Afghanistan’s soil would be used against it.

While talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Russia, Yusuf reiterated that Pakistan’s foreign policy is independent.

“One should not assume that Pakistan stands alone (in the comity of nations) on the basis of (PM’s) Russian tour,” he explained.

He said during the UN resolution, Pakistan acted in accordance with its policies.

He said that Pakistan’s security policy was transparent and independent and boasted that both houses of Parliament endorsed it.

On relations with the United Kingdom, Yusuf said Pakistan enjoyed a good relationship with the UK and there was no problem with it.

The NSA said it would be wrong to assume that everything would become okay soon after the ascendance of the Taliban to the throne.

Previous article40pc of children in Pakistan suffer from obesity
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

40pc of children in Pakistan suffer from obesity

KARACHI: A colossal 40 percent of children in Pakistan are either overweight or obese, mainly due to a sedentary lifestyle, excessive screen time, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin casts doubts on independence of FATF

ABU DHABI: A minister expressed serious doubts about the independence of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after the global financial crime watchdog announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N parliamentary party to meet Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary party in Islamabad on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 transmission rate dips to two-month low: NCOC

LAHORE: Pakistan reported seven deaths by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the number of new infections dropped to the lowest in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Panic grips Peshawar after 63 killed in mosque attack

ISLAMABAD: Hussain Ali, a journalist in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was offering usual Friday prayers when he received a phone call about a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan strongly condemns arrest of APHC leader in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the arrest of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar by the Indian occupation forces in Indian...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-N parliamentary party to meet Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary party in Islamabad on...

Covid-19 transmission rate dips to two-month low: NCOC

Panic grips Peshawar after 63 killed in mosque attack

Ukraine dominates social media info war with Russia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.