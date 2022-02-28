NATIONAL

Govt facilitating IT sector to create employment opportunities for youth: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that facilitating IT sector to create huge employment opportunities for the tech-savvy youth in the country is top priority of the government for which all possible steps are being taken.

Chairing 4th meeting of Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) here on Monday, he said that Special Technology Zones were being established in major cities to facilitate IT professionals and for this purpose, Compliance Regime has been introduced in place of NOC Regime.

Premier Imran Khan highlighted that youth constitutes around 68% of our population, and IT sector has the full potential to engage them productively for socio-economic uplift.

Earlier the Board of Governors approved to declare various technology and innovation clusters in Islamabad as Special Technology Zones to create enabling environment for the IT sector to utilise existing infrastructure for the growth of tech startups and freelancers.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for the creation of tech-friendly ecosystem in the country. These measures include tax holiday for the registered Tech Startups and freelancers, launch of Pakistan Technology Startup Fund, and attracting local and foreign VC funding in startups.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chairman STZA Amir Hashmi, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed and other senior officers concerned.

Staff Report

